Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) today (Monday) planted its flag as a global offshore wind player with expansion of its UK-based Reventus Power business.

CPPIB said Reventus will now become “its dedicated global offshore wind platform” as Michael van der Heijden was named the unit’s new CEO.

Reventus said it will now double in size to a team of around 50 by expanding its staff in the UK, Germany, Poland and Portugal.