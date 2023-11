Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) will be the largest owner of planned US wind installations from 2023 through 2027 with about 15% of the country’s total project pipeline for that period, according to latest data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The Canadian crown corporation through its 100% ownership of Pattern Energy, based in San Francisco, has 7.03GW planned capacity, 2GW more than Orsted in the number two spot and about 2.2GW