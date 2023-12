Canada's federal government and leadership in Newfoundland and Labrador signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enable the Atlantic province to take the regulatory lead on offshore wind development within its inland bays.

Federal minister of energy and natural resources Jonathan Wilkinson and Newfoundland and Labrador premier Andrew Furey inked the deal Wednesday to enable the province to develop offshore wind in 16 inland bays as if they were onshore, thereby avoiding federal oversight.