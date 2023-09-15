California’s overwhelmingly Democratic legislature passed a bill Thursday night that centralises procurement for large-scale renewable energy projects into a single entity, a major step towards resolving route-to-market bottlenecks.

The bill, AB 1373, which authorises the Department of Water Resources to take on the additional role of central buyer of uncontracted clean energy resources, now heads to governor Gavin Newsom, Democrat, who is expected to sign it shortly.

This bill “is an important milestone that will establish a robust mechanism to facilitate procurement and provide a clear path to market for large-scale clean energies like offshore wind,” said Adam Stern, executive director of industry trade group Offshore Wind California (OWC).