California independent systems operator (Caiso) offered its draft 2023-2024 transmission plan to state regulators that includes new power lines and other infrastructure to handle some 4.7GW of floating wind slated for deployment off its central and northern coasts.

The investments are part of a wider package of proposed system upgrades as the Golden State looks to expand its clean power sector and delivery infrastructure and make it more resilient amid an ambitious climate agenda and ramped demand.