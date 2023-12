California reaffirmed its commitment to building 25GW of floating wind power by 2045 by joining the Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA), a multinational effort to bolster offshore wind development, at COP28 in Dubai Tuesday.

GOWA was founded at last year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP 27, by Denmark, the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena), and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), to drive 380GW of sector development by 2030.