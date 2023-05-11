California could repeat for floating wind the highly-coordinated “team approach” that helped it deploy huge amounts of solar capacity from the first decade of the millennium, says a new 'roadmap' for wind at sea.

The California Energy Commission (CEC), the state body charged with setting energy policy, said a coordinated, inter-agency effort helped lay the groundwork for consenting of 38GW of solar-thermal and PV, and could help achieve the same outcome despite the big challenges facing offshore wind.

The CEC this week released its permitting reform roadmap aimed at streamlining floating wind project development in the race to meet its nation-leading goals of 2-5GW by 2030 and 25GW by 2045.