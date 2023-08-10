California’s first pilot floating wind array has gained the approval of the US “space force”, clearing one hurdle from its path toward development.

Floventis Energy has reached an agreement with the US Department of Defence (DoD) that will allow its Cademo project located in state waters off Vandenburg Space Force Base to go forward.

“This agreement is a big step, both for our project and for the California offshore wind industry,” said Mikael Jakobsson, director of Floventis Energy.

The mitigation agreement between the developer and DoD signed this week “helps create a testing and verification process to ensure that offshore renewable energy can coexist with national security,” Jakobsson added.