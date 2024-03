Cadeler, owner of the world’s largest fleet of jack-up offshore wind turbine installation vessels, has piled up a record backlog of orders after completing its merger with former rival Eneti.

Describing itself as the world’s leading offshore wind turbine transport and installation company, with a market capitalisation of around €1.5bn ($1.63bn), Cadeler said its updated order book, taking into account 50% of options available to customers, stood at €1.6bn