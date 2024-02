Offshore wind specialist Cadeler has been chosen to install 14MW wind turbines on Orsted and PGE's flagship Baltica 2 wind farm in Poland, in a first major contractual win since its merger with former rival Eneti.

The transport and installation services company will put in place a 1.5GW array of Siemens Gamesa turbines that is scheduled to enter into full operation by the end of 2027.