Cadeler chief executive Mikkel Gleerup says he is “humbled and happy” that his company will form what will be the world’s biggest wind turbine and foundation installation company following the decision to merge with Eneti, announced earlier today (Friday).

“One of the fundamental values in this deal is the combination of the teams; we will be able together to do more and that’s what is needed,” he told Recharge’s sister shipping publication Tradewinds in an interview shortly after the announcement.