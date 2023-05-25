Floating wind pioneer BW Ideol has teamed up with Spain’s Elawan Energy (formerly Gestamp Wind) for the joint development of a multi-gigawatt floating wind pipeline off the Iberian Peninsula.

Elawan Energy, which is owned by Japanese financial group Orix Corp. since February, already has built 2.6GW of solar, wind and hydro capacity in Spain, and has more than 8.4GW of renewable projects under development.

“Elawan Energy has a strong and successful local presence in Spain and is now supported by one of the biggest financial companies in Japan, ORIX Corporation,” BW Ideol CEO Paul de la Guérivière said.