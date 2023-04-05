The US is on track to close half its coal generation capacity by 2026, just 15 years after it reached a peak of 318GW, with utilities holding firm on plant retirement timelines despite pandemic-induced construction delays for cleaner energy resources, according to Institute for Energy Economics and Finance Analysis (IEEFA).

Based on current announcements from utilities, coal capacity will fall to 159GW in 2026 and a further 43GW to 116GW by 2030. By then, fewer than 200 large-scale coal-fired units (50MW or more) would remain without announced retirement dates, and 118 of those would be at least 40 years old.