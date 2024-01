Global wind giant Vestas closed the year with just under 17.1GW of orders in the bag after a bumper fourth quarter.

The 2023 total – which does not include unannounced orders from the final quarter – was well ahead of the 11.2GW it booked in 2022 and back to levels last seen in 2019 and 2020.

The Danish group’s strong end to the year – it posted 6.94GW