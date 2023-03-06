General Electric this year will invest $20m in its US onshore wind turbine nacelle manufacturing facility to expand production capacity and introduce new products in anticipation of a rebound in the domestic market – by far its biggest globally – and help position its heavily loss-making renewable energy business for its key “battleground”.

The Pensacola, Florida, investment is part of a broader $117m capital infusion across some of the US manufacturing plants that are part of GE Vernova, the portfolio of energy businesses GE plans to spin off as a separate companyin first quarter 2024.