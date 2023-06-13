Brookfield Renewable has snapped up the unregulated commercial renewables business of Duke Energy, one of the US’ largest wind operators.

Brookfield agreed to buy Duke Energy Renewables at an enterprise value of $2.8bn, giving it another 5.9GW of operating and under-construction wind, solar and storage, and a 6.1GW development pipeline.

Brookfield said the deal will add to its firepower as one of the world’s largest renewable energy operators.

It added that it would be getting “one of the largest operating wind portfolios in the US… and a development pipeline that is well positioned to benefit from a highly supportive regulatory backdrop and growing demand for renewable energy from commercial and industrial buyers”.