British Gas owner Centrica will look at the potential for large-scale North Sea green hydrogen production linked to offshore wind under a link-up with French renewable H 2 specialist Lhyfe.

The two companies aim to launch a pilot offshore green H 2 project that includes hydrogen storage in the Southern North Sea under an memorandum of understanding (MoU) announced today (Monday), adding: “The energy firms will also examine an additional partnership to deploy the technology at commercial scale alongside offshore wind electricity production.”