Macquarie spin-out offshore wind player Corio Generation and Norwegian partners Vargronn and A Energy will advance their bid for acreage in Norway’s first sector tender under the Brigg Vind banner, the partners have announced.

Brigg Vind is set to enter the running to build a project on the Sorlige Nordsjo 2 (Southern North Sea 2) zone, an area off Norway’s south coast with water depths suitable for fixed bottom offshore wind turbines, where the government plans to open the process this year to award up to 1.5GW.