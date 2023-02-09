Wind turbine manufacturer Vestas and research partners have unveiled a new chemical process to recycle conventional epoxy-based turbine blades that it said could speed up “by decades” the ability to re-use the giant components and even give new life to landfilled material.

Recycling blades has posed a huge challenge due to the chemical properties of epoxy resin, a resilient substance that was believed to be impossible to break down into re-usable components. Some manufacturers have tried to replace or modify epoxy resin with alternatives that can be more easily recycled, but even that would not show the benefits until a new generation of blades had been through their lifecycle.