Brazil has the potential to produce up to 1.8 billion tonnes of hydrogen a year at some of the lowest costs in the world, officials in Brasilia have said, with nearly 20% coming from projects supplied with power from offshore wind.

For the time being, however, there are no offshore wind projects in development in the country.

Some experts have told Recharge sister publication Hydrogen Insight that the potential for hydrogen production may actually shore up the economics for offshore wind development in Brazil, and facilitate the sector's development there for the first time.