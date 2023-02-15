Oil supermajor BP will enter the South Korean offshore wind market after buying a majority stake in the early-stage projects of developer Deep Wind Offshore, which is looking at potential fixed and floating opportunities off the Asian nation.

BP and Deep Wind Offshore formed a joint venture to develop South Korean projects in a deal that saw the UK-based giant buy 55% of the Norway-based developer’s multi-gigawatt portfolio.

The move marks a major ramp-up of BP’s offshore wind ambitions in Asia and a potential first foray into floating wind by the supermajor, which has so far only made definitive moves in fixed-bottom offshore.