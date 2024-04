BP is committed to delivering its German offshore wind projects and sees the country as a “blueprint” for its strategy to transform itself from an international oil company into an international energy company, said Ina Kamps, who heads the company’s offshore wind business in Europe’s largest economy.

Doubts in the industry about whether BP and fellow oil supermajor TotalEnergies will actually go through and build the 7GW of wind power capacity in the North Sea after paying a record €12.6bn