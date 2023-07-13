BP is “very comfortable” with its promise of a 6-8% return after blowing away the competition to take the biggest share of offshore wind acreage in a landmark subsidy-free German tender held on Wednesday.

UK-based supermajor BP has drawn criticism from some quarters recently after slowing down its plans for phasing out oil and gas and moving away from “pure play” renewable investments, but the company bid decisively for 4GW of the 7GW offered by Germany, entering the country’s offshore wind sector for the first time.