BP has named former Orsted executive Yichun Xu as its vice president for Asia Pacific offshore wind.

Xu joins the oil & gas supermajor’s expanding offshore wind team under global sector chief Matthias Bausenwein, who himself previously led Orsted’s Asia operation.

Xu was the Danish group’s head of APAC markets before joining BP, where Bausenwein said she will “oversee our current partnerships in Korea and Japan and look to further grow our pipeline of projects”.

Xu is not the only recent addition to the BP offshore wind team, following June’s hiring of former Invenergy executive and sector veteran Joshua Weinstein as head of offshore wind Americas.

BP has insisted it remains broadly committed to offshore wind despite a heightened emphasis on investing only in projects that fit into an integrated energy strategy that includes providing green power for EVs and green hydrogen production.

The influx of offshore wind specialists into BP is in contrast to recent moves at fellow supermajor Shell, which has seen the departure of another former Orsted high-flyer Thomas Brostrom after just two years in post.