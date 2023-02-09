BP took a “pure portfolio decision” to stay out of California’s debut offshore wind auction to focus resources in other markets, the oil giant’s renewable energy chief told Recharge.

The UK-based supermajor was a qualified bidder in the $750m round that in December 2022 awarded seabed for at least 4.6GW of floating wind capacity, and had been expected to bid with Equinor, its offshore wind partner in projects off New York.

But BP in the event stayed away in what executive vice president for gas & low carbon energy Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath said “had nothing to with the attractiveness of the auction and of California because we see integration value in California”, but took into account the demanding timelines of the developments.