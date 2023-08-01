BP’s acquisition of 4GW of offshore wind leasing capacity in last month’s German wind lease sale was an emphatic demonstration of how the company’s strategy for the sector has evolved over the last two years, according to its chief executive.

Engaging with analysts shortly after the UK oil and gas giant had presented its quarterly earnings, CEO Bernard Looney was bullish about a bidding strategy that some industry peers — including BP’s partner on US offshore wind projects Equinor — described as out of their range.