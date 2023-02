Plans by Equinor and local partner Oceanex for a A$10bn ($6.8bn) floating wind project off Australia got a boost when the government lined up the Hunter region of New South Wales (NSW) as its next offshore wind zone.

Australian climate and energy minister Chris Bowen opened consultations that should see the Pacific off Hunter join Gippsland in the state of Victoria as a designated federal area for offshore wind development – the second of six priority regions being lined up Down Under.