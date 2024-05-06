Clean energy manufacturing investment surged 70% last year, driving 4% of global GDP growth and even overreaching in some segments on 2030 decarbonisation goals, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revealed in a report released Monday.

The Advancing Clean Technology Manufacturing report, the IEA’s first look at global renewables manufacturing trends, found that investment surged in annual comparisons by two-thirds to $200bn, a spike “so significant that it is starting to register in broader macroeconomic data”.