Offshore wind off American coastlines could reach over 250GW by mid-century and provide 8% of the nation’s total power – or fall well short of its full promise and end up a sidenote in the nation's energy mix, a study by the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) found.

In its recently published paper in the journal Nature Energy, NREL asserted that the sector’s strong policy backing and capacity to generate giga-scale renewable energy in spatially constrained and densely populated Northeast put it on track for 30GW-35GW by 2035 and 130GW by 2050, but multiple variables could dramatically affect this outcome.