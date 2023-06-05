BlueFloat Energy unveiled one of the world’s largest floating wind ambitions by a developer in a new market as it entered the Philippines with plans for up to 7.6GW.

Spain-based BlueFloat revealed the huge plans as it acquired Wind Energy Service Contracts (WESCs) – crucial to advancing projects in the Asian nation – covering four sites in Central Luzon, South Luzon, Northern Luzon, and Southern Mindoro.

The Philippines, which BlueFloat CEO Carlos Martin said has “vast clean energy potential”, has long been seen as one of the most promising destinations for floating wind, with the deep waters off its islands making fixed-foundation developments a challenge in the vast majority of cases.