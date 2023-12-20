BlueFloat Energy has brought Sydney-based Origin Energy on board to develop a planned 1.7GW floating offshore wind project off the Australian coast.

Spanish developer BlueFloat announced on Tuesday that the partners have applied for a feasibility licence to develop its Eastern Rise project in the Hunter offshore wind zone, off the coast of New South Wales.

Bluefloat said the joint venture brings together its experience in developing floating wind projects and Origin’s “well-entrenched and considerable Australian energy market experience.”