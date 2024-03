German power group EnBW has pulled out of Norway’s first offshore wind tender in a new setback to the nation’s debut auction for large-scale wind at sea.

EnBW’s Norseman Wind was one of five groups pre-qualified by the Norwegian government for the auction for 1.5GW in the in the Sorlige Nordsjo 2, or southern North Sea 2 zone.

But EnBW said it now won’t take part in this month’s auction.