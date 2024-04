A blade break at a Siemens Gamesa SG 5.0 turbine from the 4.X platform brought the 160MW Odal wind farm in Norway to a complete standstill.

The blade broke off Wednesday evening, the project company Odal Vind said, which then halted the entire wind farm and closed roads in the area with barriers.

“As usual in such cases, we have started the safety protocol and stopped the turbines in the wind farm, no one was harmed,” Siemens Gamesa confirmed in a statement.