Funds managed by a unit of alternative investment management company Blackstone have completed a $1bn equity investment in Invenergy Renewables, the largest privately-owned US clean energy asset owner and developer.

The move builds on nearly $3bn investment in the company by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners funds in 2021 and 2022.

Invenergy Renewables is majority owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), the second largest pension fund in Canada, and management of parent Invenergy based in Chicago.