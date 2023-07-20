A plan to create a new protected area for seabirds in Ireland could spell trouble for an offshore wind project awarded just months earlier in a government auction hailed as jumpstarting the country’s stalled wind sector.

Ireland’s minister for heritage and electoral reform, Malcolm Noonan, has announced details of a plan to protect more than 230,000 hectares of marine waters along the coasts of counties Louth, Meath and Dublin.

However, the proposed area covers the entire project site for the planned 500MW North Irish Sea Array (NISA) offshore wind farm, won in the May auction by Norway's Statkraft and Denmark's CIP.