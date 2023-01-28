New York’s round 3 solicitation which closed Thursday attracted six developers submitting over 100 bids in eight projects – “a record-setting level of competition among East Coast states”, the state said.

The auction to procure up to 4.6GW of capacity was facilitated by the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (Nyserda), which oversees offshore wind procurement.

It will add to the 4.3GW already under contract, the most of any US state. New York has a legal mandate of 9GW by 2035.