Spanish oil giant Repsol on Thursday said it had entered the US onshore wind market by agreeing to acquire the renewable energy platform ConnectGen for $768m (€715m) from Houston-based Quantum Capital Group.

The deal involves 20GW of onshore wind, solar PV, and energy storage in ConnectGen’s project pipeline “at different levels of maturity across the most attractive US energy regions,” according to Repsol, which expects to close it in the fourth quarter.

ConnectGen employees, including senior management led by CEO Caton Fenz, will join Repsol’s renewable energy team.