BloombergNEF slashed its 2030 US offshore wind forecast by 29% to just 16.4GW, down from 23.1GW as recently as June, following the surprise refusal of New York utility regulator Public Service Commission (PSC) to renegotiate offtake contracts on over 4GW of capacity.

Denial of petitions by joint ventures (JV) of Equinor-BP and Orsted-Eversource, along with withdrawal by Iberdrola-controlled Avangrid’s 806MW Park City project to Connecticut, “weakened the prospects for US offshore wind”, the closely-followed analyst said in a report released 18 October.