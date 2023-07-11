Developer DE Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) has achieved financial close and begun construction of its San Juan I solar and battery storage facility in the US state of New Mexico that will interconnect to the electric grid using existing infrastructure from a retired coal-fired power plant.

San Juan 1 with 200MW nameplate capacity on an alternating current basis and 100MW of battery storage is located adjacent to the former San Juan plant in northwestern New Mexico. Its last two of four generating units were retired in 2022.