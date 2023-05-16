President Joe Biden on Tuesday vetoed a bipartisan congressional resolution that would have reinstated tariffs on Chinese branded solar cells and panels from Southeast Asia found to violate US trade rules.

The resolution earlier this month repudiated his administration’s controversial two-year pause on tariffs, a move aimed at ensuring near-term module supply and to give domestic manufacturers time to expand capacity to help meet an expected surge in demand.

“Passage of this resolution bets against American innovation,” Biden said in a statement.