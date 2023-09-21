US President Joe Biden’s administration has responded to the offshore wind industry’s pleas for support with a series of announced supply chain initiatives aimed at spurring regional collaboration and advanced manufacturing.

The White House announced Thursday that nine east coast states and four federal agencies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen regional offshore wind supply chain development cooperation.

Global headwinds of high inflation and interest rates as well as supply chain turmoil have buffeted the US sector particularly hard as it struggles to develop.