President Joe Biden’s administration claimed “significant progress” is being made toward permitting 25GW of renewable energy capacity on federal lands by 2025, which contrasts with recent setbacks for Atlantic offshore wind, according to the US Department of Interior (DoI).

The Energy Act of 2020 directs DoI to do this on lands it administers. For the purpose of geothermal, solar, transmission, and wind power development, these are within the portfolio of Bureau of Land Management (BLM).