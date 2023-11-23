The Department of Energy (DoE) is proposing reforms to streamline federal environmental reviews for siting and permitting of certain energy storage systems, solar projects, and transmission line upgrades, an effort to cut costs and delays impeding progress toward President Joe Biden’s 2035 carbon-free electric grid goal.

DoE wants to fast-track reviews by expanding the scope of so-called categorical exclusions, which apply to projects shown to not have a significant impact on the environment, according to a 16 November notice published in the Federal