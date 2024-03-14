A senior official in US President Joe Biden’s administration conceded that meeting the nation's ambitious 30GW by 2030 offshore wind target would require “huge changes” in supply chain, vessels, and raw materials markets.

Megan Carr, head of offshore energy regulator Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM)’s strategic resources programme, told a conference this week: “Realistically, I think some huge changes would have to be happening in the market in supply chains, availability of ships, availability of raw materials — all of that would have to change pretty significantly in the next six years for us to see that 30GW actually deployed.”