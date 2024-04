BASF has agreed to buy 49% of Vattenfall’s Nordlicht 1 and 2 offshore wind projects in the North Sea for an undisclosed amount and intends to use its share from the power it produces for its giant chemicals power complex in Ludwigshafen, Germany.

The two companies in December already had revealed that they are in advanced discussions about the deal on the 980MW Nordlicht 1 and the 630MW Nordlicht 2 sites, which are located 85 kilometres north of the German Island of Borkum.