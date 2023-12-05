BASF once more plans to buy into North Sea offshore wind to power its Ludwigshafen complex, the chemical giant’s largest production site worldwide.

The company is in ‘advanced and exclusive discussions’ to buy 49% of Vattenfall’s Nordlicht 1 and 2 sites that are slated to have a joint capacity of 1.61GW when they enter production in 2028. Signing the transaction is expected in the first half of next year, with a final investment decision on the projects seen in 2025, and a construction start in 2026.