The nations surrounding the Baltic Sea have pledged to align their efforts in replacing fossil fuel imports from Russia with offshore wind energy and protect their marine infrastructure from cyber and physical threats within Nato and the EU.

The countries at a high-level meeting on energy security in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius – which was also attended by Nato’s assistant secretary general for innovation, hybrid and cyber David Van Weel – in a joint declaration said they are fully committed to ensuring the protection and resilience of critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea to react to growing attempts of hybrid and cyber interference.