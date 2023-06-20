German steel maker Stahl Holding Saar will buy some 200GWh of electricity per year from Iberdrola’s Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm through a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

The agreement’s energy output is equivalent to about 50MW of the wind capacity from the 476MW project that the Spanish renewables giant is slated to commissioned at the end of 2024.

The offtake deal will enable the Saarland-based steel holding to transform the business activities of its Saarstahl and Dillinger companies while reducing its own steel production CO2 emissions in the future, Iberdrola said.