Clean power interconnection queues in the seven leading US regional grids ballooned by the end of 2022 to 1TW of projects, gravely illustrating one of the major issues slowing the country’s energy transition and adding urgency to reform efforts, according to the American Clean Power Association (ACP).

The backlog of yet-to-be connected projects, highlighted ACP, has grown to become almost as large as the 1.26TW installed power plant operating in America today, of which solar and wind comprise 224GW.

US grid queues currently contain only 22.8GW