A further two new whale strandings this week on US Atlantic beaches are ratcheting up pressure to halt wind construction activities gearing in the region, with concern among some industry observers of the potential set-back to project time-lines - and political support - this could cause.

A 35-foot (11-metre) humpback whale corpse washed up Monday on the beach at Manasquan, New Jersey, around 20 miles from the Atlantic Shores Windlease area. The day before, a 43-foot male North Atlantic right whale was found stranded near Virginia Beach, Virginia, some 27 miles (43km) from Dominion Energy’s Coastal